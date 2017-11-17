Celtics' Al Horford: Delivers double-double in Thursday's win

Horford produced 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists from 35 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 win over the Warriors.

Horford delivered his sixth double-double of the season, increasing his rebounds per game to 9.0 from 6.8 last season. More impressive was Horford's help out defense which aided in keeping the top scoring Warriors to a season low of only 88 points. Big Al and Boston hope to extend their 14-game winning streak Saturday in Atlanta.