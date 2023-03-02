Horford produced 23 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over the Cavaliers.

Horford continues to produce despite being one of the most veteran players in the league. He had an impressive performance Wednesday while going up against one of the best big men duos in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The 23-point output was a season-high mark for Horford, and he ended just one rebound shy of tying his season-best mark in that category.