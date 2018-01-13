Celtics' Al Horford: Doesn't practice Saturday

Horford was held out of Saturday's practice with calf soreness, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Souza reports that Horford's absence from practice was precautionary and that he "feels good". Horford missed Jan. 6's game agaisnt the Nets due to a calf injury.

