Horford finished Friday's 130-94 victory over the Hornets with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes.

Horford missed the Celtics' last two games due to a knee injury, but he was inserted into the starting lineup due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (knee). Horford proceeded to lead the Celtics in rebounds and logged his seventh double-double of the season. With Boston locked in as the No. 2 seed, the veteran big man will likely be held out of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.