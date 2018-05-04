Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Game 2 win
Horford scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 108-103 win over the 76ers in Game 2.
It's his third double-double of the postseason, and Horford is now averaging 18.3 points, 8.9 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers through nine games. While Boston's frontcourt has yet to figure out how to contain Joel Embiid, expect Horford to provide his own solid production Saturday in Game 3 as the series shifts to Philadelphia.
