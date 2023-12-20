Horford amassed 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one block over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Horford drew the start with Kristaps Porzingis (calf) taking a seat, and although he didn't have the best shooting night, the veteran logged.a double-double in the overtime loss. The team used Lamar Stevens as the sub for Porzingis last week because Horford was due for a rest day, but Horford wil continue to be the logical choice in the second unit and the first in line to spell Porzingis.