Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Sunday's win
Horford scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 104-88 win over the Magic.
It's his third double-double of the season as Horford continues to provide the Celtics with a strong presence on the glass, averaging 9.1 boards per game -- his best mark since he pulled down 10.2 a night in 2012-13 with Atlanta.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 20 in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Goes off for 27 points in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: To start at center Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Out for rest Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Impresses with all-around effort in preseason debut•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...