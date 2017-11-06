Celtics' Al Horford: Double-double in Sunday's win

Horford scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 104-88 win over the Magic.

It's his third double-double of the season as Horford continues to provide the Celtics with a strong presence on the glass, averaging 9.1 boards per game -- his best mark since he pulled down 10.2 a night in 2012-13 with Atlanta.