Horford had 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Horford recorded his first double-double since Nov. 14. The veteran big man was active defensively and made half of his season-high 10 three-point attempts.