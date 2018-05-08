Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss

Horford generated 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Boston's 103-92 loss to the 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Horford posted his second double-double of the series and fourth overall of the postseason. The veteran big man just managed to extend his streak of playoff double-digit scoring efforts to 11 games while also recording a trio of blocks for the second consecutive contest. Horford will look to boost his scoring contributions back up when the Celtics once again try for the series win in Wednesday's Game 5.