Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles in Game 5 victory
Horford totaled 14 points (4-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over the Pacers.
Horford ended with a double-double Sunday, thankfully saving what was a terrible shooting night. He hit just 4-of-19 from the floor and failed to pick up a defensive stat. The Celtics are now through to the second round of the playoffs where they will likely face the Bucks who are just one victory away from also recording a first-round sweep.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...