Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles in Game 5 victory

Horford totaled 14 points (4-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over the Pacers.

Horford ended with a double-double Sunday, thankfully saving what was a terrible shooting night. He hit just 4-of-19 from the floor and failed to pick up a defensive stat. The Celtics are now through to the second round of the playoffs where they will likely face the Bucks who are just one victory away from also recording a first-round sweep.