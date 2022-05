Horford finished Sunday's 101-89 loss to the Bucks with 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes.

Horford almost exclusively shot threes, which is exactly what the Bucks' defense wanted, but he was still one of the few Boston players to get anything going offensively. The veteran big man has scored in double figures in all but one playoff game so far and has registered two double-doubles.