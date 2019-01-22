Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles Monday

Horford logged 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 107-99 victory over the Heat.

Horford recorded his first double-double in the last five games Monday night, doing all his damage in the paint on offense and defense. He continues to perform as one of the more agile and versatile centers in the game right now.