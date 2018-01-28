Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles versus Golden State
Horford collected 15 points (6-15 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 109-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
That is back-to-back double-doubles for Horford, as his 25 combined rebounds across his last two games is a great sign going forward. He is averaging 7.8 boards a game for the season, so he can hopefully get closer to double-digits. The all-around numbers are impressive, as Horford is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the season, as one of the most efficient centers in the league.
