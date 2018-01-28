Play

Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles versus Golden State

Horford collected 15 points (6-15 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 109-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

That is back-to-back double-doubles for Horford, as his 25 combined rebounds across his last two games is a great sign going forward. He is averaging 7.8 boards a game for the season, so he can hopefully get closer to double-digits. The all-around numbers are impressive, as Horford is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the season, as one of the most efficient centers in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories