Celtics' Al Horford: Doubtful to play Monday

Horford (knee) is doubtful to play Monday against the Pelicans.

Horford was questionable coming in, and it's looking as though the Celtics will play it safe and hold the veteran out of a second straight game as he nurses soreness in his left knee. A final call won't come until closer to game-time, but with Aron Baynes (ankle) already ruled out, Boston could be forced to pivot to Daniel Theis at center.