Horford (toe) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The Celtics continue to manage Horford's availability ahead of the playoffs due to a left big toe sprain, and he isn't expected to suit up Wednesday. If the veteran big man is sidelined against Miami, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta are candidates for an uptick in playing time.