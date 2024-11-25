Horford (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
As expected, Horford has been downgraded from doubtful to out along with Luke Kornet (hamstring). However, Kristaps Porzingis (foot) is cleared to make his season debut. Horford's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Chicago.
