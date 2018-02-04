Celtics' Al Horford: Drains game winner

Horford delivered a spectacular 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks, as well as the last second game winner, across 36 minutes in Super Sunday's 97-96 win over Portland.

Big Al continued his role as "point-center" with Kyrie Irving (quad), Marcus Smart (finger) and Shane Larkin (knee) all out. Horford's all around game was just what Boston needed to sneak by Portland. And his last second step back jumper from the elbow sealed the comeback win. He continues to lead the Celtics with 5.2 assists per game, up from last year's career high of 5.0 dimes per contest. Look for Al to continue leading the C's Tuesday night in Toronto.