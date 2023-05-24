Horford provided 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 win over Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Horford's best scoring total of the series came at the right time, as the Boston frontcourt held steady in the do-or-die contest. The veteran struggled through tepid scoring and below-average rebounding over the first three games against the Heat, but Game 4 was a significant turnaround despite almost fouling out. Although Horford isn't known for long-range proficiency, he nailed three of six attempts beyond the arc in the blowout.