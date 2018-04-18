Celtics' Al Horford: Drops 16 in Game 2 win
Horford scored 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Bucks in Game 2.
It was another strong effort from the veteran after he posted his 28th career playoff double-double in Game 1. Horford let the Celtics' young backcourt take the lead Tuesday, but don't be surprised if he steps to the forefront for Friday's tilt in Milwaukee.
