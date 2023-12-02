Watch Now:

Horford recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-119 victory over the 76ers.

With Kristaps Porzingis (calf) missing his third straight game, Horford got another start and responded with a season-high scoring effort. The 37-year-old has only scored in double digits five times this season, but those performances have all come within his last eight games -- a stretch in which he's averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from beyond the arc.

