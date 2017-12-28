Celtics' Al Horford: Earns double-double in win

Horford supplied an efficient 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block from 36 minutes in Wednesday's 102-91 road win over the Hornets.

After four games of 12 or less points, Horford abused Marvin Williams for the type of well-rounded stat line we've come to expect from Big Al this season. This was Horford's eighth double-double of the season. The 31-year-old veteran is averaging one full rebound more (7.8 per game) than last season. He'll look to keep the good times rolling versus the fast-paced Rockets tonight at TD Garden.