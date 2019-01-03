Celtics' Al Horford: Efficient in Wednesday's win
Horford had 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Horford was expected to remain on a minutes restriction in this his sixth game back from the sore knee that sidelined him for seven contests. Nevertheless, this is the second time since he returned that he has earned at least 30 minutes, with this being the most playing time he has seen since Dec. 1. Horford remains one of the most well-rounded big men in the league, making him especially valuable in category scoring formats.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.