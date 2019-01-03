Celtics' Al Horford: Efficient in Wednesday's win

Horford had 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 win over the Timberwolves.

Horford was expected to remain on a minutes restriction in this his sixth game back from the sore knee that sidelined him for seven contests. Nevertheless, this is the second time since he returned that he has earned at least 30 minutes, with this being the most playing time he has seen since Dec. 1. Horford remains one of the most well-rounded big men in the league, making him especially valuable in category scoring formats.