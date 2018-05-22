Celtics' Al Horford: Efforts thwarted in Game Four loss
Horford tallied 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to Cleveland.
Horford was improved in his Game Four performance but still underwhelmed as the Celtics lost their second consecutive game. He was well contained by Tristan Thompson and will certainly need to get his mojo back in Game Five on Wednesday if the Celtics are to keep their home winning record alive.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Well contained in Game Three loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Fills the box score in Game Two victory•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Leads C's to big Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Steady veteran leads C's to Eastern Finals•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Clutch play leads to Game 3 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....