Celtics' Al Horford: Efforts thwarted in Game Four loss

Horford tallied 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to Cleveland.

Horford was improved in his Game Four performance but still underwhelmed as the Celtics lost their second consecutive game. He was well contained by Tristan Thompson and will certainly need to get his mojo back in Game Five on Wednesday if the Celtics are to keep their home winning record alive.