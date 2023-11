Horford will start Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Horford will make his third start of 2023 with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined). In his other two starts, Horford has logged 36 and 30 minutes. However, he averaged just 5.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals.