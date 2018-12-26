Celtics' Al Horford: Exceeds minutes limit Tuesday

Horford finished with four points (2-10 FG), nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Horford was expected to play around 25 minutes Tuesday, however, according to Scott Souza of The Providence Journal, he was moving well and cleared to exceed that limit. He finished with just four points in his 30 minutes but the fact he was out there for overtime indicates his knee issue is under control. The Celtics will get a night off before traveling to Houston to face the Rockets in what should be another tough matchup.