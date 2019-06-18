Celtics' Al Horford: Expected to change teams
Horford, despite prior reports that he was likely to stay with the Celtics, is expected to sign a four-year contract elsewhere, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
In a same-day change of plans, it appears Horford will be moving on from Boston. This is a significant hit for the Celtics, as he's been a cornerstone of the franchise since 2016-17. The Celtics were reportedly ready to offer Horford a three-year deal, but another team has apparently arrived with a four-year offer that could be hard for the 33-year-old to turn down.
