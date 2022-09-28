Horford said Monday that he plans to play back-to-backs this season after preparing for that role this offseason, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The veteran forward has seen his minutes decline slightly over the past several years and only played both games of a back-to-back set a few times last season. However, after offseason surgeries for Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Robert Williams (knee), the Celtics don't have much frontcourt depth, which may force Horford into an expanded role to start the 2022-23 campaign. Nonetheless, Boston has championship aspirations again, so while Horford is confident in his conditioning, the Celtics will continue to monitor him closely to avoid any late-season regression.