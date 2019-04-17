Celtics' Al Horford: Expected to play Wednesday
Horford (illness) is expected to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers but will go through warmups before a final decision is made, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
While not yet official, all indications are that Horford is going to play through the illness that caused him to appear on Wednesday's injury report. Look for confirmation on the big man's status to come just before tip-off.
