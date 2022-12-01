Horford and the Celtics agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Currently in the midst of his second stint in Boston, Horford has done a solid job holding down the fort at center while the Celtics have been without Robert Williams (knee) to begin the season. Through 18 games, the 36-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 0.9 blocks and 0.4 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest while shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from three-point range. His contributions on both ends of the floor have been a key part to the Celtics' league-best 18-4 start to the season, so it's no surprise that Boston had interest in keeping him aboard for two more years at a team-friendly rate. Once Williams likely returns to the lineup in late December or early January, Horford should stick in the starting five at power forward.