Horford is expected to face several workload restrictions during the 2022-23 season, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Horford has seen his minutes decline slightly over the last several years, and he's expected to have his minutes monitored during his age-36 season. The big man isn't expected to play in both ends of back-to-back sets and will likely face minutes restrictions throughout the year. Although Horford is poised to take on a starting role once again, the Celtics may attempt to bring in another player to complement his abilities under the basket.
