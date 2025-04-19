Horford (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Horford spent most of the season on the injury report due to a left big toe sprain, but he missed three of the final four games of the regular season due to a right knee sprain. The week off has benefited the veteran big man, and he's been given the green light to play in Boston's postseason opener Sunday. In 17 regular-season games since the All-Star break, Horford averaged 11.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.1 minutes per game while connecting on 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts over that span.