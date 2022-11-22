Horford produced zero points (0-9 FG, 0-7 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to the Bulls.

Horford was ice cold from the field in the loss, going 0-of-9 from the floor in what was a rough night offensively. Thankfully, he salvaged things with four combined defensive stats. This was simply an off night for the Celtics and given their drive to win, they will certainly look to get things back on track on Wednesday against Dallas.