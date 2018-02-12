Celtics' Al Horford: Fills box score in loss to Cavs
Horford scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
Horford was a bit passive at the offensive end, but he contributed across the board in typical fashion. He's in a bit of an offensive slump of late, averaging just 8.3 points per game over the last four. Horford has in part compensated for this by blocking seven shots over that span, but it will certainly help his fantasy value if he can become a bit more aggressive when looking for his shot.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores two points in 24 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Drains game winner•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Another solid all-around effort Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Big stat line in lopsided win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Modest effort in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Double-doubles versus Golden State•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...