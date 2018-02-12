Celtics' Al Horford: Fills box score in loss to Cavs

Horford scored nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Horford was a bit passive at the offensive end, but he contributed across the board in typical fashion. He's in a bit of an offensive slump of late, averaging just 8.3 points per game over the last four. Horford has in part compensated for this by blocking seven shots over that span, but it will certainly help his fantasy value if he can become a bit more aggressive when looking for his shot.