Celtics' Al Horford: Fills the box score in Game Two victory

Horford had 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

Horford was crucial down the stretch as the Celtics were able to overcome an 11 point first-half deficit to go up 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup. Horford was quiet for much of the game before coming alive in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics run away with the game. The series now moves to Cleveland on Saturday for Game Three and Horford will be looking to continue his impressive form of late as the C's look to snatch a win on the road.