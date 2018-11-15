Celtics' Al Horford: Flirts with double-double Wednesday
Horford produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 win over the Bulls.
Horford only need 20 minutes in this one to produce in all five major categories, nearly recording a double-double in the process. His ability to stretch the floor from the center position, especially on a strong offense like Boston's, sets him up to be extremely productive when on the court.
