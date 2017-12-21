Celtics' Al Horford: Fouls out during ugly loss
Horford eked out six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes before fouling out in Wednesday's ugly 90-89 loss to the Heat.
Much more was expected from Horford knowing he was facing a Heat squad without Hassan Whiteside (knee). Instead, Horford was dominated by former Celtic Kelly Olynyk, who scored a career-high 32 points. Most of the Celtics were stymied by Miami's zone defense -- Boston shot 37.5% from the field. Horford's frustrations were illuminated by some fourth quarter ticky-tack fouls, leading to his first foul-out of the season with over eight minutes remaining. Big Al and the C's hope to turn things around tonight at home versus the Knicks.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 10 points in 33 minutes•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: One assist shy of triple-double in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: To be rested Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Scores 15 points in Monday's loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Will play Monday vs. Bulls•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...