Celtics' Al Horford: Fouls out during ugly loss

Horford eked out six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes before fouling out in Wednesday's ugly 90-89 loss to the Heat.

Much more was expected from Horford knowing he was facing a Heat squad without Hassan Whiteside (knee). Instead, Horford was dominated by former Celtic Kelly Olynyk, who scored a career-high 32 points. Most of the Celtics were stymied by Miami's zone defense -- Boston shot 37.5% from the field. Horford's frustrations were illuminated by some fourth quarter ticky-tack fouls, leading to his first foul-out of the season with over eight minutes remaining. Big Al and the C's hope to turn things around tonight at home versus the Knicks.