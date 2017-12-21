Celtics' Al Horford: Fouls out during ugly loss

Horford eked out six points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes before fouling out in Wednesday's ugly 90-89 loss to the Heat.

Much more was expected from Horford knowing he was facing a Heat squad without Hassan Whiteside (knee). Instead, Horford was dominated by former Celtic Kelly Olynyk, who scored a career-high 32 points. Most of the Celtics were stymied by Miami's zone defense -- Boston shot 37.5% from the field. Horford's frustrations were illuminated by some fourth quarter ticky-tack fouls, leading to his first foul-out of the season with over eight minutes remaining. Big Al and the C's hope to turn things around tonight at home versus the Knicks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories