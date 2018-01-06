Celtics' Al Horford: Game-time call Saturday

Horford is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Nets due to a knee injury, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Horford came out of the Friday's game against the Timberwolves with some knee soreness, causing him to be a game-time call for the second half of the team's back-to-back set Saturday against the Nets. If he's unable to play, Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele are all candidates to see extra run at center.