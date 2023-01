Horford recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-114 win over New Orleans.

Horford did the majority of his scoring from beyond the arc in this one, as he knocked down four of six attempts from three. This marks his best performance from three since Dec. 23, when he drilled five triples against the T-Wolves. Horford is averaging 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists through six January appearances.