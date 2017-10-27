Celtics' Al Horford: Goes off for 27 points in Thursday's win

Horford recorded 27 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during a 96-89 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Horford had his best game of the season as he went off against the Bucks, missing just three shots in the process of scoring a season-high 27 points. He provided a typical well-rounded stat line and knocked in a season-high four three pointers. This type of performance from Horford is out of the norm, but he's capable of having these kinds of big games several times during the course of the season.