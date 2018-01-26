Celtics' Al Horford: Goes through practice Friday

Horford (head) went through practice Friday, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Horford was scratched from Wednesday's win over the Wizards due to concussion-like symptoms, so it's certainly an encouraging sign to see the All-Star on the floor Friday. The Celtics have since confirmed that Horford did not, in fact, suffer a concussion, so it appears very likely that he'll be cleared to play Saturday against the Warriors. In his last game Tuesday against the Lakers, Horford had 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.