Horford (neck) is available for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Horford has been upgraded from questionable to available, while Luke Kornet (hamstring) and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) have been ruled out. Horford should start at center versus New Orleans, which would mark his 19th time with the first unit this season. In his prior 18 appearances as a starter, Horford averaged 8.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game.