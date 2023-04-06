Horford (back) isn't listed on the Celtics' injury report for Friday's game against the Raptors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford took the second night of a back-to-back set off Wednesday, but his omission from the injury report suggests the veteran big man will return to the starting lineup Friday. Since the start of March, Horford has appeared in 14 of Boston's 18 contests, averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 30.1 minutes during that stretch.