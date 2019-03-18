Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Monday
Horford (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Horford was initially deemed probable with a vague "left knee soreness" designation but, as anticipated, the big man will be in the lineup at his usual center spot. The veteran was held out of a string of contests in December with a sore knee, but since then he's missed only one game, which came back on Jan. 23.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.