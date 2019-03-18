Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Monday

Horford (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Horford was initially deemed probable with a vague "left knee soreness" designation but, as anticipated, the big man will be in the lineup at his usual center spot. The veteran was held out of a string of contests in December with a sore knee, but since then he's missed only one game, which came back on Jan. 23.

