Horford (knee) is available for Saturday's game versus the Raptors, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Horford will return to the lineup Saturday after missing the first leg of Boston's back-to-back due to right knee injury management. The veteran big man is averaging 5.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 24.1 minutes across his first seven appearances this season.