Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Saturday

Head coach Brad Stevens said Friday that Horford (rest) will play in Saturday's game against the Warriors, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Horford was held out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers to rest, but his time off won't extend beyond that. Expect Horford to be a full go Saturday in Boston's showdown with Golden State.

More News
Our Latest Stories