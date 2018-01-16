Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Tuesday vs. Pelicans

Horford (calf) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Hoford sat out practice over the weekend, but rejoined the team for Monday's session and was never expected to miss any time. He'll take on his typical role Tuesday and he doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions, so he can be activated in both season-long leagues and DFS contests Tuesday.