Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Wednesday
Horford (kneecap) will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Horford was a surprise addition to the injury report earlier in the day, but was given the green light closer to game time. The veteran big man is providing his typical cross-category value and is averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 blocks, 3.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 threes on the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Has little impact Saturday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Flirts with double-double Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Solid all-around line in loss•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Nice all-around effort in loss Friday•
-
Celtics' Al Horford: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.