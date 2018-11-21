Celtics' Al Horford: Good to go Wednesday

Horford (kneecap) will start Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Horford was a surprise addition to the injury report earlier in the day, but was given the green light closer to game time. The veteran big man is providing his typical cross-category value and is averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 blocks, 3.5 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 threes on the season.