Horford supplied six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-88 win over the 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Horford out-rebounded the NBA MVP in Game 7, and although he didn't take many shots, he bested Joel Embiid off the glass. Horford struggled to score throughout the series but was able to log double-digit rebound totals in two games during the series against the Sixers. The Heat may prove to be a tougher test for Horford, who failed to post double-digit scoring and rebound totals over three games against Miami this season.