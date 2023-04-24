Horford finished Sunday's 129-121 victory over Atlanta in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Horford was held scoreless in Game 4, but he finished with his most rebounds, assists and steals of the opening-round series. The veteran big man hasn't been aggressive offensively over the first four playoff matchups against Atlanta and has averaged just 5.5 points (4.8 attempts), 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.