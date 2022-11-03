Horford registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Horford produced his first double-double of the season Wednesday and tallied more than 10 points for the second time. Five of his 12 points came in the fourth quarter as the Celtics erased a seven-point deficit to force overtime. The 36-year-old is averaging 31.2 minutes per game through his first six contests, his most minutes in the last five seasons.